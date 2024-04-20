GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

