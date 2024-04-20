The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
