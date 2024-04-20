The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

