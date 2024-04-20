IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Down 3.2%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $38.90. 88,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 847,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,097.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,097.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,886 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

