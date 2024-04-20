Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5531 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $13.41 on Friday. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.
About Kasikornbank Public
