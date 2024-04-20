TD Cowen Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $181.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBHT. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $194.56.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

