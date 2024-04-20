Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $195.25 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

