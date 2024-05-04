Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 271,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.38.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
