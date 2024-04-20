Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,010 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

