M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $12.40. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 10,626 shares trading hands.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

