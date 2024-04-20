Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.95. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 472,173 shares traded.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 188,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,474,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

