Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.95. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 472,173 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
