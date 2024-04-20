Naples Money Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

