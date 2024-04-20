Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWOB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. 282,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.