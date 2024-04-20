Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,864 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,742. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

