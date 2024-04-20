Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.