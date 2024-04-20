South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Shares Down 0.7%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.33.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Announces Dividend

About South Atlantic Bancshares

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. South Atlantic Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

