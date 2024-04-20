Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,172,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $174.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

