Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.