ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.240-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.24-1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.37. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

