Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.88. 2,397,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,188. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

