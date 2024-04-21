Haleon (LON:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 383 ($4.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Haleon Trading Up 1.4 %

Haleon Increases Dividend

HLN opened at GBX 325.80 ($4.06) on Thursday. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 306.80 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.45). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,961.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous dividend of $1.80. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

Insider Transactions at Haleon

In other news, insider Tobias Hestler sold 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.10), for a total value of £77,525.56 ($96,508.85). Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile



Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

