PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.
PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNM Resources
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PNM Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $36.61 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
PNM Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PNM Resources
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.