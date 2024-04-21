PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after buying an additional 49,528 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,136,000 after buying an additional 796,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $36.61 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

