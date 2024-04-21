The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

The Rank Group Price Performance

Shares of The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.92) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £346.64 million, a P/E ratio of -370.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.90.

Insider Activity at The Rank Group

In other news, insider Richard Harris bought 43,859 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,385.53 ($36,581.02). 56.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

