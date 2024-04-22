Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 260,368 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,438. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

