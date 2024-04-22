Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target at $158.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,259.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.