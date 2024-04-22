Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPB opened at $44.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $55.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.