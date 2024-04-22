Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $203,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.78.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.86. 1,282,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,433. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $443.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $483.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.