Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.29. The company had a trading volume of 754,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,149. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

