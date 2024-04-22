Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT Lowered to $9.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VCSA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VCSA

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,503. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a positive return on equity of 56.86%. Analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,649.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $583,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 694,124 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.