DA Davidson Lowers Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 104,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

