1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.39. 9,370,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

