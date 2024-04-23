4,203 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:WFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. 21,661,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,048,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.