Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-3.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
HIW traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. 916,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,485. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
