Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $232,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 4.2 %

NFLX stock traded up $23.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $577.75. 4,942,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average of $516.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.