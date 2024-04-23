Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) PT at $13.56

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,418,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after buying an additional 544,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 431,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,081,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 430,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.37.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

