Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 70.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIBB opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

