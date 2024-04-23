Sterling Bancorp (SBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.