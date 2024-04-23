Western Union (WU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Western Union to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Western Union has set its FY24 guidance at $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Western Union

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.