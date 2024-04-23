Antero Resources (AR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Antero Resources to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

AR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

