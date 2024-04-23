Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.60. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

In other news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.