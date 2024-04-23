Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $64,826.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $192,547 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPF

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.