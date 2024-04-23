Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.480-0.630 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.02.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $358,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,491,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

