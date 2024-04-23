Analysts Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $15.00

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,331.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,141.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $570,044 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Udemy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Udemy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Udemy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

