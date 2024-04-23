Critical Contrast: bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) vs. Its Rivals

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.81% -11.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -3.33 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.55 billion $101.44 million -0.27

Analyst Recommendations

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 814 1297 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 10.72%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies competitors beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.