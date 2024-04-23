Arbitrum Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001772 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $204.32 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.18617501 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 878 active market(s) with $215,578,133.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

