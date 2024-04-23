Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 17,223 shares.The stock last traded at $413.00 and had previously closed at $399.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Atrion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.59.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 79.78%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Atrion by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

