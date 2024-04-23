BMO Capital Markets Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$8.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.48.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU remained flat at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 246,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.80.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6553738 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 477,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, with a total value of C$2,255,673.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

