Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,179 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.28% of Century Casinos worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Century Casinos by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Century Casinos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.61. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

