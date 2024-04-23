Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,197 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 199,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

