22,000 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 179,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAZR stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

