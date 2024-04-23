ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 6,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

ECARX Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

